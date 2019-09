Vegan Fashion Week? Don't Knock It Till You Try It

The event, produced and curated by Emmanuelle Rienda — the "vegan fashion stylist" (that's her Instagram handle) — aims to fuse fashion with environmentally conscious activism. And will cost you between $20 and $60 to attend, depending if you want GA or VIP access (which both come with their own perks, including a goodie bag). Its launch will take place in the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, with guests being invited to visit the Vegan World at the California Market Center in the following days, to shop a selection of animal-free designers, including a vegan lounge offering cruelty-free fashion, beauty, and food.