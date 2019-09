R. Kelly Reportedly Under Criminal Investigation In Georgia

On Tuesday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx held a press conference , urging those with information on the abuse allegations against Kelly to come forward. (Cook County is in Chicago, where much of the alleged abuse reportedly took place.) During the press conference, Foxx stated that she had been contacted by the families of two missing women who allege that these women potentially visited Kelly's Chicago home. Per Foxx, Kelly is not being charged in Cook County at this time.