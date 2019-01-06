Tiffany Trump Made Her Relationship Insta Official Among The Creepy White House Holiday Decorations

Tiffany Trump made her relationship Instagram official on Saturday, when she posted a picture of herself and boyfriend Michael Boulos in the White House during the Christmas season.
Considering there has been a lot more attention given to Melania Trump’s...intense...choice of Christmas decorations at the White House this year than to Tiffany at all, you could be forgiven not to have known she was in a relationship at all. Here’s everything we know about Boulos so far.
His family owns Boulos Enterprises, a multi-million-dollar publicly traded SCOA Nigeria conglomerate that does work with vehicles, equipment, retail, and construction. Boulos works for the family business out of London, though he grew up in Nigeria, where he attended what Page Six calls an “elite international school,” while his brother pursued a career as a rapper and actor.
Boulos and Trump met this summer while on vacation in Greece, Page Six reports, and Boulos met Trump’s family at Mar-a-Lago during their Thanksgiving celebration.
Trump may have been keeping her relationship quiet to avoid the kind of scrutiny her sister Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner face. A source told Page Six, “Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar.”
As to whether Boulos was offended by President Donald Trump’s recent “shithole” comments about African countries...that’s staying quiet, too.
