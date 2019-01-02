Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford's Model Son, Arrested For DUI

Supermodel Cindy Crawford’s son, rising model Presley Gerber, was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence.
According to TMZ, Gerber was arrested on December 30 in Beverly Hills when an officer pulled the 19-year-old over for speeding in his Tesla. Gerber, who reportedly smelled of alcohol, failed a field sobriety test and was subsequently arrested.
When reached for comment, a legal representative for Gerber confirmed that the model had been arrested. No bail was posted, and he was released on his own recognizance.
The representative added, "Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the steps necessary to address the allegations."
Advertisement
Gerber is represented by IMG Models and has been featured in campaigns for companies like Calvin Klein, Yves Saint Laurent, and Pepsi. His sister, Kaia Gerber, has also made a name for herself in the fashion world.
Days after his arrest, Gerber shared an Instagram video of him working on a tattoo design with artist JonBoy (Jonathan Valena).
"Happy New Year," wrote Gerber. "To bigger and better things."
Advertisement