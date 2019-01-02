Here's How To Eat For Free At Disney World This Summer

Disney fans know it's never too early to start planning their next trip to Disney World, but that sentiment has never been truer than it is right now. The theme park is currently offering a special dining deal for those who visit this summer, and it's only available if you book before February 10.
With this limited-time deal, visitors to Disney World can get a free dining plan with the purchase of a non-discounted five-night and six-day vacation package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and a ticket with the Park Hopper Option or Park Hopper Plus Option. That means, depending on where you chose to stay, you could get the Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan, which includes two quick-service meals (an entrée and a beverage) and two snacks each night of your visit, or the Disney Dining Plan, which includes one quick-service meal, one table-service meal (an entrée, a dessert, and a beverage or a full buffet or family-style meal, if available), and two snacks each night of your visit, all completely free of charge. Either way, that's a lot of free food and more money to spend on various bedazzled Minnie Mouse ears and Disney Starbucks Mugs.
According to Inquisitr, where we first came across this news, the free dining deal is usually available for select dates from mid-August through late December, and booking opens up in late April or the beginning May. However, this year, Disney World surprised super-fans by bringing the deal back early. As we explained above, you can book your trip to Disney World now through February 10 to get the free dining plans during most visits starting July 5 through September 30, 2019. Check out Walt Disney World's official website for more details, and start think about which of your favorite iconic Disney World foods you're going to eat for free this summer.
