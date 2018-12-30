Ariana Grande Reportedly Turned Down A Damehood & Here's Why

Ariana Grande was offered honorary damehood by Queen Elizabeth II, but the singer declined, according to UK tabloid The Sun. The title was reportedly meant to recognize Grande’s charity work to benefit victims of the Manchester bombing, but the singer didn’t feel it was appropriate.
An unnamed source told The Sun, “Ariana was flattered but said it was too soon. She explained she was still grieving. So were scores of families. She feared some affected might see it as insensitive. The committee wrote to her but she politely said no.”
Grande has been widely praised for organizing the One Love Manchester charity concert just two weeks after the attack. The singer performed alongside Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and dozens more to benefit victims of the bombing that left 22 dead after a concert on Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour.
According to another source for The Sun, there is still a possibility that Grande will accept a title in the future. So Arianators, there’s still a chance!
If Grande does accept, she would join other notable Americans such as Angelina Jolie and Bill Gates in honorary knighthood.
