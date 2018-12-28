Here's How To Get A Free Shake Shack Burger This Week

The week following the holidays is often filled with lots of "thank yous." After receiving more gifts than we know what to do with, it's time to tell our besties "thanks" and write up some thank you notes to those people in our lives that are a little bit more formal. This year, we're not alone in our thank you ventures. All week long, Shake Shack is saying thanks by giving us all a free Shack Burger.
Right now, customers can get a free burger from Shake Shack when they place an order of at least $10 online or through the Shake Shack app, according to Thrillist. To take advantage of this offer, simply enter the promo code "THANKYOU18" at check out.
This deal is available when you order from any Shake Shack location except those in ballparks, stadiums, and airports. Sadly, that means you'll have to wait until you're home to get the free burger if you're currently in the midst of some holiday travel. Luckily, the deal is available through January 2, 2019. The freebie should not only help you feel appreciated by the burger chain but also help get you through all the "thank yous" you have to dole out over the coming days.
