Story from Home

10 Thank You Notes That Get Your Gratitude Across

Venus Wong
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
There are many ways to express gratitude, but nothing leaves an impression as lasting as an old-fashioned thank you note. There's something special about taking the time to put your appreciative thoughts down on paper, and with young generations writing letters less than ever, it's a ritual that will show just how much you care.
However, you don't have to start by picking out a card from the Hallmark aisle. With so many boutique stationery brands on the market, there's no shortage of options to elicit a smile — or even better, a knowing chuckle — from your recipient. From witty puns to tasteful illustrations, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite cards for getting your message across.