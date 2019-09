It's crazy to think that there once was a time when I exclusively corresponded with other people by handwritten letters: My distant cousins and I lived in different parts of China — she resided in a remote village; I grew up in the most crowded city in the world — and we'd share our vastly contrasting daily routines with one another via handwritten doodles. My classmates and I passed around notes between recesses for fun. There's a drawer in my childhood bedroom devoted to housing to these old letters and notes, but at some point, its contents have completely ceased to grow. Chances are, this has happened to you, too.