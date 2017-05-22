End On The Right Note

“Sincerely” or “Sincerely Yours” is the best way to end a formal letters or business correspondence. “All My Best”, “Kind Regards” or “Warm Regards” are all good for those letters that fall between formal and social. Save “Love”, “Yours Truly” and “As Always” for your nearest and dearest. As for signatures, both your first and last name should appear at the end of a letter to a business associate, someone you have never met, or someone you recently met.