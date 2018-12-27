This morning, the world woke up to what some felt was a rude change in their Instagram's feed: A horizontal tap-through instead of the vertical scroll we all know and love. And users immediately wanted to know how to undo it.
In an in-platform pop-up explaining the feature, Instagram announced that it was rolling out a new way to explore posts where users could now tap from left to right, rather scrolling up and down, the way that you watch Instagram Stories.
The change rolled out across the world, and Twitter exploded. Users were, to put it lightly, unhappy with the update. In a matter of hours, however, the feature appeared to have disappeared, and feeds were back to normal.
Advertisement
In an official statement, Instagram told Refinery29: “Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion.”
Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, also responded to users on Twitter, admitting the rollout was only meant to be a small test but went much broader than anticipated. This morning, Instagram is reassuring its users that it's not planning to change the beloved Feed in such a significant way in the near future. And if you are still seeing the changed interface on your Feed, restart your app and you should see the normal Feed again.
But now that we can breathe a sigh of relief, let us admire some of the best reactions.
Omgg instagram. I have been through enough this year #instagramfeedgate— Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) December 27, 2018
me trying to use instagram now pic.twitter.com/1sKO5jHzlu— David Mack (@davidmackau) December 27, 2018
Instagram literally went “felt cute but might delete later” #instagramupdate— Basma (@basmahxmde) December 27, 2018
I think we all know who's responsible for the new Instagram update #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/hVTAhSvUVD— Childhood Shows (@ChildhoodShows) December 27, 2018
This story is breaking, we'll continue to update as we learn more.
Advertisement