This morning, the world woke up to what some felt was a rude change to their Instagram feed.
In an in-platform pop-up explaining the new feature, Instagram announced that it was rolling out a new way to explore posts which allowed users to tap from left to right, rather scrolling up and down - much like the way that you watch Instagram Stories.
The change rolled out across the world, and Twitter exploded. Users were, to put it lightly, unhappy with the update. In a matter of hours, however, the feature appeared to have disappeared, and all feeds were back to normal.
In an official statement, Instagram told Refinery29: “Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologise for any confusion.”
Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, also responded to users on Twitter, admitting the rollout was only meant to be a small test but went much broader than anticipated. This morning, Instagram is reassuring its users that it's not planning to change the beloved feed in such a significant way in the near future.
This story is breaking, we'll continue to update as we learn more.
