There’s Going To Be A Royal Wedding in 2019 — & It’s Identical To Harry & Meghan’s

St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle has been booked up all year with Royal Weddings. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ceremony in May was the event of the year, followed by Princess Eugenie’s wedding in the same venue —and now it looks like 2019 will have a Royal Wedding of its own.
Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of the Queen’s cousin, will get married at St. George’s Chapel in the spring followed by a reception at Frogmore House, where Harry and Meghan also had their reception. The “Meghan Markle” effect is out in full force.
There is no need to set your alarms for the early hours of the morning to watch it on TV, however — Lady Gabriella, who is 50th in line to the throne, is marrying fiancé Thomas Kingston in a small, private ceremony. Senior royals will attend the wedding, but not all of them are expected to attend like they did for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s big day, reports Rebecca English, the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent.
Advertisement
If your distant cousin had a wedding that looked almost exactly like yours, it might be cause for some juicy family gossip, but in this instance, it makes sense. Lady Gabriella Windsor has many of her own family memories at the chapel and nearby Frogmore House, a Jane Austen-esque estate that has been a quiet oasis for the royal family for over 300 years. Gabriella, along with Harry and Eugenie, all spent Christmas there. Additionally, Gabriella’s grandparents, the Duke and Duchess of Kent, are buried at Frogmore’s Royal Burial Grounds. Given that she is having a more intimate family wedding, it seems like she picked the perfect spot to celebrate the event.
Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. If that sounds vaguely familiar to you, the princess (Gabriella’s mother) was the royal family member who wore the racist brooch to the Queen’s Christmas luncheon last year when Meghan Markle came to meet many of Prince Harry’s family members for the first time.
A decidedly more private affair, this will just be your typical, more laid back Royal Wedding — but by non-royal standards it is still a pretty big to-do.
Advertisement