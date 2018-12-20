Beyoncé, Kanye, Kim & Jay-Z Were All In The Same Room Last Night

The holidays are a time for putting feuds aside, which is why Kanye West was seen dancing at Travis Scott's concert at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Wednesday night. West recently called out Scott on Twitter for collaborating with his new nemesis, Drake. He followed up the tweets with "It's all love," and proved it by supporting Scott on the first of his two Inglewood Astroworld tour stops.
West wasn't the only famous face in attendance. He was joined by wife Kim Kardashian West, who documented the night on her Instagram story.
But there was competition for Biggest Power Couple in the audience, because Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also watching the show, according to Entertainment Tonight. Jay-Z is another rapper West has called out, once on stage during a concert in 2016, lamenting that their kids "ain’t never even played together.” Jay-Z and Beyoncé also did not attend West's wedding to Kardashian, something West told Charlamagne Tha God "hurt" him
If there was tension in the air, West certainly didn't feel it:
And Kim Kardashian West not only took a video of her and her husband enjoying the show, but even a selfie with Halsey.
As always, Beyoncé and Jay-Z kept things a little more low-key, but maybe Bey used the opportunity to give Scott some advice about performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. Beyoncé really set the gold standard when she had the honor in 2016, and now that Scott is reportedly joining Maroon 5 for their 2019 performance, he deserves advice from the best of the best. Good vibes 2k19.
