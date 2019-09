During a season when nail art is typically all about glitter, Kandalec loves this stuff because it offers an alternative to the sparkly stuff. "This gives the option of a cleaner, more linear look," she says. But she does have one warning: This gel is best used on top of a gel manicure. "I feel like it won't last as long on top of just polish," Kandalec says. "Because you really should use a gel topcoat over it."