The Best Breakup Movies On Netflix

Everyone has their own recipe for getting over a breakup. Maybe you're feeling the cliché (but delicious) late-night dates with Ben & Jerry's. Perhaps a Bumble rebound is more your speed. Or maybe you prefer blogging about your ex's worst traits in listicle form. (Hey, don't judge.)
There are pros and cons to all of these methods, but one thing that won't ever do you wrong? Watching fictional characters cope with a breakup. Sure, you may be reduced to a puddle of tears while reliving scenes of the pair's official split, but ultimately, seeing someone else go through the same thing you are reminds you that you are anything but alone.
People have been splitting up since the beginning of time! Fortunately, we're now living in decade where one can watch endless breakup stories from the comfort of your couch.
The good, the bad, the funny: The ends of relationships come in all flavors. So do breakup movies. Fortunately, Netflix has you covered in that department. Click through and check out the best breakup movies to watch on Netflix right now.