Approximately five minutes after releasing her full-length ode to happiness album Sweetener, Ariana Grande dropped a track that set the world on fire. The singer — who recently ended a relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson — blew minds with "Thank U, Next," an anthem about loving yourself while also shouting out the exes that taught you how to do so along the way.
There's zero shade on Grande's new track. (Well, depending on how you read that Ricky line). For everyone romance that didn't work out, it helped the singer grow that much more.
"One taught me love, one taught me patience," sings Grande. "One taught me pain, now I'm so amazing."
"Thank U, Next" may feel revolutionary to some: After all, it's not too often that someone publicly proclaims gratitude towards the romances that didn't work out.
Want more of those vibes? There are a ton of movies that embody the ethos of "Thank U, Next." Whether these film characters were dating a Sean, a Pete, or a Ricky, Grande's tune could totally have played over the movie's final credits. Click through to find out what they are.