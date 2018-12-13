Starbucks Continues World Domination By Opening Its Fourth Coffee Amusement Park

Today, Starbucks announced the opening of its fourth Reserved Roastery, and this one is in New York City. The 23,000-square-foot space is located in Manhattan's Meatpacking District and like the chain's other roasteries, it will offer customers an "immersive coffee experience." At this veritable coffee amusement park, guests will be able to watch the bean-roasting process in action and enjoy premium coffee offerings and fresh breads, pizzas, and desserts from the Milanese Princi bakery.
Though the New York City Reserve Roastery seems to offer a fairly similar experience to the one in Seattle, one thing that sets it apart is the Arriviamo Bar. This bar is a first of its kind at any U.S. Starbucks location, and at it, customers can get craft coffee- and tea-infused cocktails. The cocktail lineup was curated by mixologist Julia Momose, and it includes drinks like the Nocino Notte, which is made with cold brew coffee, gin, and black truffle salt, and the Triomphe, which is made with Teavana Darjeeling de Triomphe Tea, gin, dry Riesling, aquavit, passionfruit sparkling water, and orange saffron bitters. And, for those who aren't looking for their uppers to mix with their downers, a selection of beer, wine, and classic cocktails will also be available at the Arriviamo Bar.
The new Starbucks Reserve Roastery in New York City will officially open to the public tomorrow, Friday, December 14, but if you can't wait or won't be anywhere near Manhattan tomorrow, you can explore the space virtually through the photos ahead.