The World's 'Most Beautiful' Starbucks Just Landed In Italy

For some time now, Starbucks has offered Italian-inspired menu items at its regular, roastery, and reserve bar locations around the world. In addition to a variety of espresso drinks, the international coffee giant has served its own version of affogatos, a traditional Italian espresso and ice cream dessert, and has even opened Princi locations, an Italian bakery and cafe, inside select stores. All the inspo from the espresso capital of the world aside, after over year of planning, Starbucks has just now opened its very first location in Italy. To pay homage to the country that's been such an important influence, Starbucks has made its new Italian roastery, "the most beautiful in the world." Despite this, though, opinions from Italians about the opening have been mixed since the get-go.
The first Starbucks in Italy officially opened its doors for business this morning in Milan’s Palazzo della Poste on the Piazza Cordusio. The 25,000-square-foot location houses a fully-functioning Scolari coffee roaster, a coffee bar that serves over 115 beverages, a specialty cocktail bar, and a Princi Bakery.
Though the roastery's interior is meant to celebrate Italy with its design and menu offerings and the roastery's location is down the street from important Italian religious and cultural landmarks like Duomo di Milano and Teatro alla Scala, reactions to the American coffee corporation moving into such a historic part of a country that is known for its coffee craft and less consumer-driven way of life will likely be mixed. Skepticism from Milan residents, however, won't stop Starbucks putting down more roots in Italy. According to the chain's recent press release, additional Starbucks cafes will be opened in Milan later this year. Whether or not the locations, which are "designed for the Italian customer," do a booming business on par with that of American Starbucks stores remains to be seen.
