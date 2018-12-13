Beautyblender Adds 8 New Foundation Shades After Bounce Backlash

Well, the day has come, and the brand is now releasing eight new shades for its Bounce foundation. Beautyblender founder Rea Ann Silva tells us that this was the plan from the start. "When we started developing Bounce, our goal was to launch with 40 shades of foundation. We were able to perfect 32 of those shades in time for our launch, all while continuing to work towards our initial goal of 40," she exclusively tells Refinery29. "There was so much excitement around Bounce that we immediately got right to work meticulously shade matching the remaining eight blends."