BeautyBlender Just Launched Its First Foundation — But Fans Aren't Happy

Refinery29 contacted BeautyBlender for comment and this is what a representative had to say: "Of our 32 blends, half the shades (16) are formulated for a range of olive and brown skin tones. We truly want everyone to find their perfect match and our founder, Rea Ann Silva, is not only Latina, but a professional makeup artist working primarily with women of color, so she is an expert in this color range. Those with tan, deep, and dark skin tones understand that finding the right color foundation is all about matching your undertone and this is where Rea Ann saw the biggest hole in the market — for women like herself and her multicultural family."