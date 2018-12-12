Sorry Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer Has a New Bromance

Call Me By Your Name came out in 2017, but co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer's friendship has endured beyond their fictional love story. They routinely made appearances together in interviews and on Instagram (and even back in Italy!) — but watch out, Timmy, because it looks like Justin Theroux and *checks notes* Ruther Bader Ginsburg are coming for your crown.
The two On The Basis Of Sex actors met the subject of the biopic, Ginsburg herself, and each snapped photos for their 'Grams, and it looks like a rivalry may be afoot.
“And then this happened!” Hammer captioned his version of the snap, while Theroux went for “New couple alert."
But Hammer, who plays Ginsburg's (Felicity Jones) husband in the film, hasn't quite gotten out of character yet.
“Back off," Hammer wrote on Theroux's post. "She’s spoken for!"
It makes sense that the cast is close with the political icon since they pretty much know her as well as she knows herself at this point. They were even giving health updates when she took a fall last month.
“I spoke to her nephew Daniel, and he said that he had spoken to his aunt and she was hungry and she was looking forward to getting back to work,” Felicity Jones told Vulture at AFI Fest at the film's premiere.
As for Chalamet, it looks like he has a new friendship as well:
Richaaaard I have just seen CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME and forgive me for being late to the party but man you’re a genius !!! And this video makes me wanna spend Christmas with yoooou !! Can I ?— Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) December 12, 2018
