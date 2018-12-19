Former Desperate Housewives actor Josh Henderson has been cleared after his burglary arrest last week, reports People. His representatives previously claimed that the arrest last week, from a theft at his neighbor's home in Los Angeles, was a case of mistaken identity.
"This has been a rough week for me. False accusations should never happen to anyone. Ever," the actor said in a statement to People on Tuesday.
TMZ reports that Henderson has an "airtight alibi" for the night of the robbery at his neighbor's home, as security footage reportedly shows he never left his apartment.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that Henderson's case was dropped due to insufficient evidence.
This post was originally published December 12, 2018.
According to E! News, Henderson was arrested in Los Angeles Tuesday morning in connection to a burglary at his neighbor’s home.
Per the report, Henderson’s neighbors reported over $7,000 worth of jewelry stolen from their home over the weekend. Surveillance footage revealed three men — one of whom the neighbors reportedly alleged to be Henderson — stealing the items.
TMZ reports that sources for Henderson claim he is not one of the people in the security footage, and that the arrest is due to a case of mistaken identity. According to TMZ, one of the alleged burglary victims recognized Henderson’s “jaw line,” leading to the arrest by the Los Angeles Police Department.
"Josh was initially mistakenly identified with a grainy security camera, but he is fully cooperating and evidence is now being presented to the authorities showing he had nothing to do with any of this," a source for Henderson told TMZ. "Josh is innocent and we are confident he will be cleared very quickly."
Refinery29 has reached out to Henderson and the LAPD for comment.
