The moment E!’s The Arrangement was announced, people couldn’t spit out, “Is this about Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes?!” fast enough. Since the drama premiered in February, the questions haven't disappeared. Despite creator Jonathan Abraham's vocal denials about the speculation, Twitter still isn't so convinced.
The series follows a lesser-known actress named Megan (Christine Evangelista), who receives a marriage contract from newly single international movie star Kyle (Josh Henderson). The whirlwind celebrity romance definitely gives off Tom and Katie vibes, although Kyle has yet to jump on any couches. Instead, it's clear the actor is hiding some shady secrets from his would-be legally-mandated bride, who also has some skeletons in her own closet.
Now that the series has been on for a few weeks, we can finally figure out if there are any real similarities between Arrangement’s Kyle and Megan and their rumored real-life counterparts, TomKat. The evidence continues to be pretty surprising. Check out the gallery to find out where fiction and reality meet.