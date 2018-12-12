All The Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix In January

It's a new year, new you, new Netflix. Before the streaming service can welcome all of its new titles for 2019, it's gotta make some room (it's a little like your closet). Either way, we're sad to see these things go. But! The good news is you have all of the holidays to catch up on the TV shows and movies that are on their way out — and unfortunately, rom-coms are taking the biggest hit.
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, Love Actually, and Meet The Parents' days are all numbered, all jumping ship on the first of the month. A few days later, we start lose some other big names, like the Godfather franchise, the Sharknado franchise, and three season of Law & Order.
In times of crisis like this, it's important to have a plan of attack. Your news years resolution of binge-watching less TV doesn't start until 2019, anyways.