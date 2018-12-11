What Famous Person Is Sending Kendall Jenner Mysterious Love Letters?

"Dear Kendall," the excellent penmanship reads. "We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is love for you. I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing could come close to separating us. We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart."