What Famous Person Is Sending Kendall Jenner Mysterious Love Letters?

Apparently it's Valentine's season already. Last night, Kendall Jenner shared a love letter she received on her Instagram story, but blacked out the name of the admirer, leaving us to guess which suitor could be behind these frankly Shakespearean declarations of love.
"Dear Kendall," the excellent penmanship reads. "We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is love for you. I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing could come close to separating us. We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart."
Advertisement
A couple of potential authors spring to mind, the first being Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons. Simmons and Jenner have been linked since the summer, with speculation heating back up this past month or so after Jenner was seen attending his games. Take a look at this basketball autographed by the star, and see if you think the handwriting matches up to the below:
As recently as October, however, the model was also potentially linked to Anwar Hadid, younger brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid. However, his autograph isn't publicly available, and in 2018, getting a glimpse of someone's handwriting is basically as intimate as seeing their bedroom.
But there's yet another option at play. Since Jenner is pretty exclusively quiet about her romantic life, sharing something like this is a little out of character. It's possible this is a jokey note written by one of her friends, and the model hid the name to play with us and prompt speculation.
At the very least, maybe Jenner will show us what she wrote in return.
Advertisement