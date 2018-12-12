10 No-B.S. Answers To Google's Top Beauty Questions of 2018

Exactly how did anyone do anything before Google? We've heard about the yellow pages, trips to the library, phoning a friend — but how did anyone ever find the time? And what did you do about a question you were too embarrassed to ask someone? Just never ask it? Luckily, we don't know these woes anymore because magical Google will answer anything for us, with absolutely no judgement (though we can't say the same for the targeted ads that may follow).
So what beauty questions did we collectively ask Google the most this year? Well, the 2018 Year in Search reveals it all. Among the most popular queries: how to apply magnetic lashes, the secret to drawing a cat eye, and the best products for removing makeup besides makeup wipes. The only hitch? Not every immediate result is as straightforward as the question posed.
So with the help of people who are truly in the know — makeup artists, drag queens, editors, and more — we're providing 10 no-b.s. answers to your most frequently-typed queries, ahead.