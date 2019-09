You Can Move Into Kate & Pippa Middleton's Former London Apartment For $2.5 Million

Buying Kate and Pippa's former Old Chelsea apartment from the Duchess' parents could very well set you on a path toward Princesshood and Prada dresses , but unfortunately, to get there you're going to need to spend a big chunk of change. The listing for the three-bedroom apartment shows the Middletons are asking for £1,950,000, which is almost $2.5 million. Perhaps you can try to negotiate a deal in which you pay that cost after you meet your S.O. and marry into his or her royal riches.