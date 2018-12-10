You Can Move Into Kate & Pippa Middleton's Former London Apartment For $2.5 Million

A lot of us wish we could follow Kate Middleton's life path. You know, meet, fall in love with, and marry a prince; gain a platform to do some real good in the world; and of course, have a wardrobe full of countless sophisticated dresses. Following the Duchess of Cambridge's exact life plan may be more or less impossible, but recently, copying one of her moves became an actual possibility...well, kind of. According to The Sunday Times, Kate Middleton's parents Michael and Carole have listed the apartment where Kate lived with her sister Pippa before marrying Prince William.
The flat is located in West London, and according to the listing, it has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus one guest bath. The home also has a large "reception room," which is apparently what the Brits call a room where people can gather together. Just think, Prince William may have once hung out in that very room with its bright windows, and perhaps you, too, can entertain your royal future spouse in the space when you move in.
The apartment is also technically three floors. You enter by climbing a staircase to the second floor which houses the reception hall, kitchen, and guest bathroom. Then, you can take a second indoor staircase to the third floor. On this level, there's the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, two more bedrooms, and another full bath.
Buying Kate and Pippa's former Old Chelsea apartment from the Duchess' parents could very well set you on a path toward Princesshood and Prada dresses, but unfortunately, to get there you're going to need to spend a big chunk of change. The listing for the three-bedroom apartment shows the Middletons are asking for £1,950,000, which is almost $2.5 million. Perhaps you can try to negotiate a deal in which you pay that cost after you meet your S.O. and marry into his or her royal riches.
