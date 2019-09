Brainstorming gift ideas for your dad, brother, and roommate's boyfriend (he's your Secret Santa recipient — congrats!) can be easy... or it can be really hard. For example, if he's a stickler for taming his beard and goes as far as to carry around a miniature comb to do exactly that, then his gift is relatively easy to find. But if you suspect he hasn't washed his face in six months, then shopping for grooming necessities might prove to be more difficult than you anticipated.