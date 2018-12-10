It's the middle of December, holiday shopping is in full swing, and you've crossed off just about every person on your list: You bought your Virgo best friend a jade roller (she's serious about self-care in 2019), a matching silk eye mask and pillowcase for your mom, and a decorative soap set for your work wife. So, you've got the ladies in your life covered, but what about the men?
Brainstorming gift ideas for your dad, brother, and roommate's boyfriend (he's your Secret Santa recipient — congrats!) can be easy... or it can be really hard. For example, if he's a stickler for taming his beard and goes as far as to carry around a miniature comb to do exactly that, then his gift is relatively easy to find. But if you suspect he hasn't washed his face in six months, then shopping for grooming necessities might prove to be more difficult than you anticipated.
Luckily, we've rounded up the gift sets that will satisfy every guy on your list — no matter the extent of his grooming routine. Ahead, 13 grooming beauty gifts to please everyone.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.