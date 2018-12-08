This Is Not A Drill: Hilary Duff Says A Lizzie McGuire Reboot Could Happen

The actress recently revealed that there have been discussions about reviving her iconic Disney Channel show, Lizzie McGuire. When she teased the news to Entertainment Tonight, she called the possibility of playing the accident-prone teen again, “fun” and “exciting,” though she stressed that things are not set in stone.
"It's definitely not a go,” Duff explained. “I don't want to get everyone wild talking about it."
Lizzie Mcguire ran for two seasons from 2001-2004 on the Disney Channel, covering a plethora of teen issues ranging from getting one’s first bra to eating disorders. It’s for this reason Duff loves the character and her sarcastic, animated alter ego so much.
"I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life,” she said. “If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing."
After the show officially ended, fans were blessed with a theatrical movie set in Rome, which served as a finale of sorts for the titular character. But with such a cliffhanger ending – Lizzie and Gordo (Adam Lamberg) kissing? – it’s safe to say that Lizzie McGuire fans would welcome a reboot of sorts with open arms.
A Lizzie McGuire reboot wouldn’t be the first sitcom spinoff to feature the main character as an adult. And similar to Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) on Raven’s Home, a spinoff of That’s So Raven, Duff thinks that her character would be experiencing motherhood.
"I don't think she's a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon," Duff said.
She didn’t say anything about who Lizzie’s partner would be in this reboot, but we all know it’d be Gordo. Miranda (Lalaine) would be nearby, and Lizzie and Kate (Ashlie Brillault) might even be friends now too. Anything could happen, according to Duff.
"It could be a possibility or it could be nothing,” she said in reference to the reboot being greenlit. Fans, let’s hope its the former.
