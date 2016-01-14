Happy 15 year anniversary #lizziemcguire thank you to everyone who helped made this show great! I know we were are grateful to be a part of your lives and hope we made you smile and feel like you had a friend in us❤️ @thelalaine @adamlamberg @sirjakethomas @bobbyislewis @hallietodd @ashbrillault @heyclaytron

A video posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 13, 2016 at 10:36am PST