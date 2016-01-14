Lizzie McGuire celebrates its 15-year anniversary this week, and it looks like the star herself misses the beloved Disney Channel show as much as we do. Hilary Duff posted a montage of cute stills from the show yesterday, set to the Golden Girls theme. "Happy 15 year anniversary #lizziemcguire thank you to everyone who helped made this show great!" she captioned the video. The actress also thanked fans of the show, which aired from 2001 to 2004. "I know we were are grateful to be a part of your lives and hope we made you smile and feel like you had a friend in us." Every day after school, Hilary.
BFFs Miranda (Lalaine) and Gordon (Adam Lamberg) are heavily featured in the montage. Duff tagged them as well as the actors who played her parents (Robert Carradine and Hallie Todd), her little brother (Jake Thomas), plus actors Ashlie Brillault (mean girl Kate Sanders) and Clayton Snyder (resident hottie Ethan Craft).
If the pangs of nostalgia are too much to bear, don't worry — apparently, Disney anticipated this. Cancel your Saturday plans, because you can now stream all 65 episodes of the show for free online.
BFFs Miranda (Lalaine) and Gordon (Adam Lamberg) are heavily featured in the montage. Duff tagged them as well as the actors who played her parents (Robert Carradine and Hallie Todd), her little brother (Jake Thomas), plus actors Ashlie Brillault (mean girl Kate Sanders) and Clayton Snyder (resident hottie Ethan Craft).
If the pangs of nostalgia are too much to bear, don't worry — apparently, Disney anticipated this. Cancel your Saturday plans, because you can now stream all 65 episodes of the show for free online.
Happy 15 year anniversary #lizziemcguire thank you to everyone who helped made this show great! I know we were are grateful to be a part of your lives and hope we made you smile and feel like you had a friend in us❤️ @thelalaine @adamlamberg @sirjakethomas @bobbyislewis @hallietodd @ashbrillault @heyclaytron
Advertisement