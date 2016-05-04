Freeform, the network known for ruining all your plans for a productive weekend with its endless Harry Potter marathons, is getting deeper into the nostalgia game. Millennials who actually pay for cable will be able to enjoy reruns of Lizzie McGuire, That's So Raven, Kim Possible, and Hannah Montana from midnight to 2 a.m., Monday through Thursday, for all of May. In other words, prepare to have all the theme songs stuck in your head for the whole summer.
To celebrate the sudden return to the world of Lizzie, Gordo, and Miranda, we've gathered some of the show's most memorable moments. Some were meant to educate us. Some hold up pretty well after 10 years (and exposure to much grittier television fare). All involve some amount of spiky braids and glitter denim. Your favorite grown-up series are ending this month, anyway. It could be nice to go back to a show that involves no secret pregnancy reveals, no murders, and absolutely no characters coming back from the dead.
