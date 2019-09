You're Running Out Of Time To Sign Up For Obamacare. Here's What You Need To Do.

You should visit healthcare.gov or call 800-318-2596 to sign up for an Obamacare exchange health plan . Getting help to fill out the application in-person is also an option, and you can go here for more information. Some of the details you need to provide when applying include age, income, and wherever you already have health insurance. Here you can find an application checklist telling you everything you need to have at hand, especially for those who require financial assistance. After weighing your options, the last step is to choose a health plan and enroll. Something to remember is that those who already are covered through Obamacare will be automatically re-enrolled. If you want to change your plan, you must do so before the deadline.