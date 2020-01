What's The Difference Between The Academy Awards & The Golden Globes?

Considering the vast majority of us aren’t nominated for anything (if you're wondering, here are the 2020 Golden Globe nominees ), keeping up with Hollywood’s award season is a bit of an ask. There are multiple award shows, each with their own quirks, voting processes, and respective snubs and surprises . Amid the landscape of film awards season, two award shows stand out as being particularly prestigious (and fun to watch): the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards, known colloquially as the Oscars. Superficially, the award shows seem pretty similar: Winners are chosen, speeches are given, famous people wear sumptuous clothing. However, the Globes and the Oscars occupy very different places within the landscape of awards season. One is the start, one is the end — and we're here to parse their relationship.