11 Bath & Body Works Holiday Gift Sets For The Nostalgic In Your Life

Need a holiday hostess gift for your roommate's parents, who let you co-opt their ski cabin? A trinket for your cousins, who haven't looked up from Snapchat since they got home? A Secret Santa gift that won't get traded three times? Bath & Body Works is the way to go.
The store, which has long been our destination for last-minute holiday shopping, seems to be on over-drive this year. Between the 100 new festive scents and candle discounts so good it feels like you're stealing, the mall staple is churning out holiday must-haves that even the speediest of Amazon Prime deliveries can't touch.
Advertisement
Among the 300+ holiday items in store are choice gift sets that are not only comprised of the most universally-loved body care products (Vanilla Bean Noel, anyone?), but — and this is the best part — they also come already wrapped in reusable baskets, ribbon-tied bags, and metallic boxes. It's enough to make holiday shopping as easy as adding a few gift cards to cart, while showing that you care enough to, you know, not do that.
See our favorite ways to give for maximum impact and minimal effort, ahead, and get ready to impress everyone from your 70-year-old grandma to your 17-year-old cousin.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 11
Vanilla Bean Noel may be one of Bath & Body Works most loved holiday scents, but the buttery vanilla and musk scent is one you (and your fam) will want to wear long after the tree has been taken down.
2 of 11
Not sure what to get your always upbeat dog walker, little brother's girlfriend, or that random pre-teen in your life? Every last one of them will love this shower gel, body lotion, body cream, and fragrance mist bundle, which smells like raspberry bubble gum and fresh blooms.
Advertisement
3 of 11
Actual Japanese cherry blossoms may be featherlight and delicately sweet in real life, but this fragrance — a best seller for the brand — marries those qualities with a hint of warm sandalwood. It's a twist that not only keeps the scent from becoming cloying, but also makes it last all day.
4 of 11
Whether sinuses — or the psyche — need clearing, just about everyone can benefit from a few deep breaths of eucalyptus and spearmint essential oils this time of year. This set (which comes in a ready-to-gift gingham bag) helps facilitate just that, with a 3-wick candle, body wash, hand soap, and body lotion included.
5 of 11
Research links a poor night's sleep to decreased productivity and, less officially, being an asshole – which makes this bath foam-and-body lotion duo perfect for your micro-managing boss. The lavender essential oil and vanilla absolute help induce the kind of calm that leads to zzz's. Couple it with a credit for a meditation and mindfulness app (like Stop, Breathe & Think) if you really want to drive the point home.
6 of 11
Finally, a gift basket cute enough to repurpose. This one (which would make a perfect home for a stash of wash cloths) comes stocked with a bath bomb, shower gel, body lotion, and fragrance mist. The One Thousand Wishes scent blends light florals with cozy amaretto and champagne, meaning your mother-in-law will absolutely love it.
7 of 11
Giving a beloved Bath & Body Works candle as a gift? Make it tablescape ready by throwing in this wreath, which is adorned with cedar branches, pine cones, and pink baubles and made especially to fit the brand's 3-wick candles.
Advertisement
8 of 11
You love warm vanilla sugar, we love warm vanilla sugar, your co-worker who always brings cupcakes loves warm vanilla sugar — which makes this foursome the perfect thing for no-brainer gift giving.
9 of 11
A cozy cabin, 800-count sheets, a vanilla bourbon cocktail, snow flurrying outside. If you're not already living out your The Holiday fantasies, you will be once you catch a whiff of this magical scent.
10 of 11
If your weekly screen-time report only gets more troubling, this eucalyptus-scented body wash and lotion might help. Put it on your desk for a mid-day reminder to moisturize your hands, reset your mind, and maybe close out your Instagram app.
11 of 11
For hostesses, champagne lovers, and those who look forward to a new year more than trimming the tree, this party-in-a-box is the perfect thing.
Advertisement