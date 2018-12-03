Amazon's 12 Days Of Deals Is Back

For those going through Cyber Monday withdrawals, you're in luck: Amazon is rolling out its annual 12 Days of Deals between now and December 13, featuring a different category of products every day. And let us tell you, the sales are major. Who needs two turtle doves when you can get 58% off this Samsung charger duo?
Each day, you can check back here to see our favorite picks in tech, fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. But first, take a look ahead at the schedule — and mark your calendars, because you only have a limited time to shop each category.
On the first day of 12 Days of Deals (yesterday), my true love (Amazon) gave to me: home improvement and tools in a pear tree. Today, December 3, is gaming day, where you can save big on headsets, keyboards, and more. For gifts for the kids in your life, wait until Tuesday, December 4, which is all about the toys. And if you're in the market for a new PC, December 5 is your lucky day.
December 6 is for homewares, and December 7 is all about fashion. (And, as we've found out this year, Amazon fashion is good.) December 8 is for baby and pet stuff plus cameras, December 9 will be full of beauty and personal care products, and December 10 is electronics day. Expect kitchen items on December 11, furniture and lawn/garden accoutrements on December 12, and lastly, sports and outdoor items on Thursday, December 13.
We suggest setting yourself reminders — do not sleep on these sales, people!
