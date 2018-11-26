All The Skin Care To Stock Up On During Walgreens' Insane Cyber Monday Sale

There are two types of Cyber Monday deals out there: the overhyped 5%-off-everything that serves no real benefit to our wallets, and the deals that are actually worth risking getting caught shopping during a client meeting.
You can file the Cyber Monday beauty deals currently happening at Walgreens in the latter category, because today only, you can enjoy 30% off the entire stock (using code CYBER30 at checkout) when you shop online. What's more, in addition to the sweet discount code, all skin care is buy-two-get-one free, so you can snag a new cleanser and moisturizer, then get that face mask you've been reading up on without paying a dime. It's the perfect time to restock your top shelf — and the best part? You don't have to rummage through products or people to make it happen. Sounds like a magical Monday to us.
To help make your shopping even easier, we rounded up some of our favorite drugstore picks to snag while this deal's still hot, ahead. Now, tell your boss you'll brb, and find a quiet place to get your Cyber Monday on.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.