The Lululemon Cyber Monday Deals Worth Sweating For

On Black Friday, Lululemon's low-key mega sale literally broke the internet. We didn't think the Canadian athletic brand would have any Black Friday deals, but amazingly, they did — and many shoppers found that the site crashed or glitched just as they were ready to pay, according to Business Insider.
Today is Cyber Monday, which is a second chance to get the stuff you missed on Black Friday. And luckily, Lululemon does have a sale. If you're in the market for new Lululemon workout clothes — including top-rated leggings and supportive sports bras — now is the time to shop.
But you have to act fast, because these sale items are probably going to sell out. Here are the Lululemon products on sale that you can still get for Cyber Monday.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.