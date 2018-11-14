UPDATE: This story was originally published on November 20. Lululemon actually did have Black Friday deals this year, and they were so good they almost broke the internet. If you missed out, they're also having a Cyber Monday sale.
If you're already plotting your Black Friday shopping circuit, you may be wondering what kind of sale Lululemon will have in store. Maybe you have your eye on a pair of $118 leggings and are hoping they're finally marked down? Or perhaps you want to stock up on gifts for your super-fit friends before the holidays.
Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but since Lululemon is a Canadian brand and Black Friday is a distinctly American "holiday," it's unlikely that Lululemon will have a special sale next Friday. After all, Canadian Thanksgiving was way back in early October. And sadly, a representative for Lululemon told Refinery29 that they currently don't have any sale news to announce.
But! If you're a Lululemon mega-fan, you know that every Thursday morning the brand adds marked-down product to the "We Made Too Much" section of the website. So be sure to check it before you go camp out for Black Friday sales next week. There, you'll find discounts on tons of workout clothes.
Here are some cheap-ish, under-$100 Lululemon picks to add to your cart or grab on Black Friday.
