7 Gifts For The Biggest Beauty Fan In Your Life

We all have that one person on our Christmas list that knows Sephora aisles better than they understand their medical plans, that can't shop for groceries without donning the no-makeup makeup look , or that prefers watching beauty tutorials over the latest episode of Riverdale. So, when the holiday comes around, it's clear that they should get something beauty-related as a gift. But what do you get the person who keeps track of every Ulta launch and has VIB Rouge status?