Forget Food Coma — Kaley Cuoco Spent Her Thanksgiving Saving A Baby Sea Lion

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco celebrated Thanksgiving with her family at her in-laws’ beach house, but instead of relaxing into a hazy pie-induced food coma movie marathon like the rest of us, Cuoco spent her holiday saving an injured baby sea lion.
The night before Thanksgiving, Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, called the Channel Island Marine and Wildlife Institute’s 24-hour hotline to report that they had found a baby sea lion. On her Instagram Story, Cuoco goes into detail about how they first found the sea lion and weren’t sure how to help. Thanks to Google, Cuoco and Cook decided to leave it up to the professionals and call the wildlife institute, who came that night. High up on the rocks, it was too dark for the team of volunteers to rescue the baby sea lion. All Cuoco could do was wait and hope that it was still there in the morning. Luckily, it was, and the volunteers were able to come back and rescue the baby sea lion.
“They promised me a volunteer but I was unsure it would happen since it’s Thanksgiving! A few hours later I noticed a group of volunteers huddled around the seal. They all showed up to help!!” Cuoco captioned a video on her Instagram where she can been seen standing with the volunteers and her family on the beach with a stunning sunset in the background. “My heart is full and I’m thankful these gracious people left their Thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need. Doesn’t get better than that.”
They might not all have been fans of Cuoco (as you can hear in the video, at least one of them didn’t know who she was) but they are definitely all fans of helping wildlife. The following day, Cuoco posted an update on the baby sea lion, who she affectionately named Sandy. He’s doing well and is safely being treated at the Channel Island Marine and Wildlife Institute’s Santa Barbara facility and will be released back into the wild as soon as he is well enough. The actress then gave a shoutout to the work being done by the organization.
We know that turkeys are usually the mascot of Thanksgiving, but maybe just for 2018, the mascot could be Sandy the sea lion.
