Forget Food Coma — Kaley Cuoco Spent Her Thanksgiving Saving A Baby Sea Lion

The night before Thanksgiving, Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook , called the Channel Island Marine and Wildlife Institute ’s 24-hour hotline to report that they had found a baby sea lion. On her Instagram Story, Cuoco goes into detail about how they first found the sea lion and weren’t sure how to help. Thanks to Google, Cuoco and Cook decided to leave it up to the professionals and call the wildlife institute, who came that night. High up on the rocks, it was too dark for the team of volunteers to rescue the baby sea lion. All Cuoco could do was wait and hope that it was still there in the morning. Luckily, it was, and the volunteers were able to come back and rescue the baby sea lion.