Forget Food Coma — Kaley Cuoco Spent Her Thanksgiving Saving A Baby Sea Lion

View this post on Instagram

So here’s what I’m grateful for ... at my in-laws beautiful beach house, Karl and I came across a baby seal who was obviously lost and in pain. I called the 24 hour @cimwi___ (marine and wildlife hotline) and asked if someone could come help him. They promised me a volunteer but I was unsure it would happen since it’s Thanksgiving! A few hours later I noticed a group of volunteers huddled around the seal. They all showed up to help!! ? my heart is full and I’m thankful these gracious people left their thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need. Doesn’t get better than that ♥️ ? ? @bricuoco