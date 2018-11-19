What Will Happen To All Of Paris Hilton's Engagement Rings?

Quite possibly more headline-making than Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka's break up will be "What will happen to that stunning $2 million ring?"
The pear-shaped ring that was given to Hilton by Zylka during a New Years trip in Aspen, CO earlier this year is a bit notorious – first, she hired extra 24-hour security for herself to guard the ring. Then, it was lost in a Miami nightclub. It slipped off her finger while she was dancing, and landed in a nearby table's ice bucket. Luckily, as Hilton said on Twitter, Zylka was the one to find it. Later, in response to it being so "big and heavy" that it was falling off her fingers, Hilton decided to have a few replicas of the ring made for her to wear around, stress-free.
So, who gets custody of these luxurious 20 carats? (This is also the first question many asked themselves when news of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's split became public.) Well if you're Mariah Carey, then the answer is Paris. But if you're the hard hand of the law, then the answer is, according to USA Today, dependent on where the ring was purchased. If it's New York, then whoever paid for the ring legally owns in. In other states, it's considered a "gift," so the recipient has full rights to keep the bling.
But in this year, between an heiress and an actor who you only know from that one show (The Leftovers,) it's a bit of a Pete/Ariana situation where the bigger earner could have possibly footed the bill, therefore owning the ring – or rather rings – in their entirety.
Either way, I don't anticipate the heavy stone seeing the light of day anytime soon.
