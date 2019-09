What Will Happen To All Of Paris Hilton's Engagement Rings?

So, who gets custody of these luxurious 20 carats? (This is also the first question many asked themselves when news of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's split became public .) Well if you're Mariah Carey, then the answer is Paris. But if you're the hard hand of the law, then the answer is, according to USA Today , dependent on where the ring was purchased. If it's New York, then whoever paid for the ring legally owns in. In other states, it's considered a "gift," so the recipient has full rights to keep the bling.