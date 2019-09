Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Call Off Engagement After Less Than A Year

After announcing they were dating in early spring of 2017, Hilton and Zylka quickly became very public about their relationship milestones. Zylka shared that he tattooed Hilton's first name on his forearm is big, bold Disney-inspired lettering. The two would often even stop to talk to paparazzi about how well they were doing together, even when it sometimes revealed that maybe they weren't? ( Remember this ?) The two have been relatively quiet recently, and this rumored split could be why.