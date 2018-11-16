The Instagram Highlighting The Fashion Of Our Favorite Music Videos

Pieces worn by musicians in their videos tend to be overlooked in favor of the overall aesthetic of the video, even at award ceremonies entirely dedicated to the art, like the VMAs. But why is this? "I think most record label executives still fear that the fashion aspect of the video will overpower the music, or that the artist will become too closely associated with a certain brand, so they often avoid publicly crediting the stylists and designers involved in making the visuals," Mario says. "Thankfully with the internet and social media, proper crediting is becoming less and less of an issue."