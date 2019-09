The start of “Wind” is an uncomfortable time for Levi and Nico. While the pair was absent from last week’s emotional “Anybody Have A Map?,” the previous episode, “Flowers Grow Out Of My Grave,” marked their first kiss. Unfortunately, the entire possibly steamy situation fell apart once Levi admitted that smooch was his first time kissing another guy. Nico immediately pushes Levi away, explaining if he had known Levi wasn’t out of the closet and more experienced he “would’ve never” made a move. Then the ortho doctor explains he can’t be Levi’s teacher in all things queer — “I’ve done my coming out, and I can’t go through it again” — and rushes out of Grey’s Anatomy’s patented Big Moments elevator.