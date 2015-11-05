If you are currently or have ever been a fan of Grey's Anatomy, then you're probably aware of the fact that — generally speaking — while the sexual banter might be charged, any depiction of onscreen coupling is more or less tame.
Apparently, not tame enough for the broadcast guidelines in India, though.
A television network received an official complaint after airing an episode of the show in which the character of Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) talks about her first sexual encounter with surgeon Erica Hahn (Brooke Smith). The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) issued a complaint to the network Star World for showing a "homosexual encounter" as well as "denigrating women" following the broadcast of the episode from the series' fifth season.
“Keeping Indian audiences in mind, we felt that the scenes were not tasteful. So we have asked [the network] to respond," a senior BCCC member told The Times of India. (Homosexuality, by the way, remains a crime in that country.)
As you'll see for yourself in the video below, the specific clip the BCCC objected to doesn't feature any actual sex, just two characters talking about an encounter that transpired the night before. The only thing that's truly offensive about this scene is the way that Dr. McSteamy responds to Callie at the end. Given authority, we'd definitely censure that guy for being a real jerk. (Mashable)
