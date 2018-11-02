Another Thursday equals another evening spent wondering if all the secrets floating throughout the hospital on Grey's Anatomy are finally about to come out. This season has already been a journey with Teddy's (Kim Raver) baby news, Alex (Justin Chambers) taking the reins as Chief, and Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) love life heating up. But, this week's death-themed episode titled “Flowers Grow Out of My Grave,” proves we've still got a long way to go.
So let's get on with the trek...err, updates.
Less than five minutes in, Teddy shows up at Owen's (Kevin McKidd) doorstep. Most of us were probably thinking, "Yes! Finally the moment we've been waiting for." But, right before she has a chance to tell her ex-best friend that she's carrying his child, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) comes busting in, concerned over Betty's whereabouts. Talk about bad timing. Teddy tries to be a good sport, while Owen takes to comforting Amelia, even offering to help them look for Betty (Peyton Kennedy).
Another opportunity for Teddy to spill the beans presents itself, literally, in the last 10 minutes of the episode and does she take it? Of course, not. In her defense, though, Owen kept going on and on about his life with Amelia, Betty, and baby Leo. Those aren't exactly the sentiments a woman who already feels like herself and her unborn child are unwanted wants to hear, especially right before she tells you she's carrying your child. So, Teddy exits Owen's house once again, her secret still intact. Something has got to shake soon. I don't know how much longer we can watch Teddy suffer in sad silence like this. Or how much longer Meredith and Maggie will be able to keep their mouths shut. Let's be honest, Maggie already proved she was terrible at doing so once already and quite frankly, Owen deserves to know the truth.
Another dose of truth is exactly what Webber (James Pickens Jr.) gave Meredith. Turns out her father, Thatcher (Jeff Perry), is dying from cancer, living in a hospice, and only has a few weeks to live. To the Grey's writers I ask the question, why? Hasn't Meredith experienced enough death in her life already? Her mother, her dog, her friends, her sister, her husband, and now her father. Meredith handled the news like a trooper, mostly because she was conflicted. Thatcher has pretty much been an absentee father since Meredith was a child. Her sister, Lexie (Chyler Leigh), desperately tried to bring them back together, but when she died, the relationship between Thatcher and Meredith apparently went with her.
So, how does Meredith cope? For the time being, she focuses on smelling the flowers and going on dates set up by her matchmaker. Bad ones, I might add. Therefore, Grey's is still trying to make Link and Meredith happen. She's not at all impressed by him, or so she says, but after some flirting and a bold move on his part putting his number in her phone, Meredith seems to be coming around to the possibility of them dating. Link seems a tad immature, though, so whether or not this pairing will even work longterm is still TBD.
Elsewhere in the hospital
– Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is becoming increasingly obsessed with death, thanks to Ben's (Jason Winston George) new job putting out fires at Station 19. For a woman who stepped down from her dream job to eliminate stress, she's sure keeps finding herself on edge, and the strain is starting to show in her relationship.
– Jackson's (Jesse Williams) pseudo vacation is officially over and he's doing everything he can to butter Maggie (Kelly McCreary) up and get back on her good side. But, it's almost too much, which has me wondering if his sudden effort is out pure love for her or a guilty conscience.
– Glasses aka Levi (Jake Borelli) and Nico (Alex Landi) had the potential to be an amazing couple on Grey's, as well as a bright spot in this rather depressing season of love. In this episode, the two finally have a conversation about their respective relationship statuses. Later, they get hot and heavy, making out in the elevators. But just as quickly as the flames heated up, they were put out. Nico made it clear that he isn't interested in waiting for Glasses to come out or being his first male everything (kiss, boyfriend, etc.) So, for now this situationship is dead, though, with chemistry like theirs, one can only hope that Nico comes around. And soon.
