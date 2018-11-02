Another opportunity for Teddy to spill the beans presents itself, literally, in the last 10 minutes of the episode and does she take it? Of course, not. In her defense, though, Owen kept going on and on about his life with Amelia, Betty, and baby Leo. Those aren't exactly the sentiments a woman who already feels like herself and her unborn child are unwanted wants to hear, especially right before she tells you she's carrying your child. So, Teddy exits Owen's house once again, her secret still intact. Something has got to shake soon. I don't know how much longer we can watch Teddy suffer in sad silence like this. Or how much longer Meredith and Maggie will be able to keep their mouths shut. Let's be honest, Maggie already proved she was terrible at doing so once already and quite frankly, Owen deserves to know the truth.