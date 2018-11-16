Lele Pons Wore The Falsies Of The Future To The Latin Grammys

Before any celebrity walks down the red carpet, they get a full once-over from the glam squad. The fashion stylist tucks and tapes so there's no risk of a nip slip. The hairstylist gives one more blast of hairspray to make sure there are no flyaways. And the makeup artist does one last spritz of setting spray before checking to make sure the face looks good from every angle. Because lipstick on the teeth or a slipping false lash could end up in a Twitter trending topic or an Instagram meme the next day.