Guy Fieri Feeds First Responders In Northern California

As deadly wildfires continue to blaze in both northern and southern California, celebrities based in the state have begun pitching in to help. While Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are donating money and Khloé Kardashian is collecting supplies in the southern part of the state, Guy Fieri is treating first responders to a comforting meal up north. The Food Network star, who calls Santa Rosa home, made dinner for Butte County law enforcement officers on Sunday amid Camp fire, according to the Huffington Post.
Late on Sunday evening, the Butte County Sheriff Department gave Fieri a shout out on Twitter for his kindness. "Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits," the tweet read. Based on photos shared by the sheriff's department and other tweets from first responders and their family's, the celeb chef served pull pork, a dish he's known for, and lots of delicious sides.
Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits. #ButteSheriff #CampFire pic.twitter.com/ZnhNxOa81n— Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 12, 2018
Not only is Fieri no stranger to cooking pulled pork dinners for a crowd, he's also well-versed in using his cooking skills and connections to help out during natural disasters. In October 2017, when deadly wildfires were raging close to his home in Sonoma, Fieri told Refinery29 in an interview that he and some friends and volunteers were working to feed around 1,500 people who had been displaced by the fires. "I've got a lot of people coming together and a lot of great chefs are going to come and help. We're going to make people happy. We're going to give them a little moment. I think food is always — we call it comfort food because it makes you feel good," he explained.
During the same interview, Fieri said of the devastating fire, "In these times that we're facing as a country, it's so trying. But that's the example I set for my sons: You stand up; you face it; and you go after it. You don't back down from it." It seems the chef is approaching the Camp Fire that is currently affecting others in northern California with the same attitude.
