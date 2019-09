Guy Fieri On The Sonoma Fires, Cruise Ship Food, & His New TV Show

"It's called Guy's Big Project . I got an opportunity early on, when I got in at the Food Network, to have people mentor me and give me advice. Rachael Ray was one; she gave me great advice. All kinds of people helped and supported me as I grew my career. That's what I wanted to do [in the show]. I mentor eight contestants to see if I can help them get their show on the air. It's a nation-wide project, it starts November 5. The goal is, at the end, to have one of the prospects actually land a six-episode show on the Food Network. It shows a different side of me, that people haven't seen, along with a different side of what it takes to make it in food television. Everyone knows me as Guy, the Food Network version of Guy on Triple D. But on this show, I have to give people hard advice. It's a little bit different, but it was worth it."