Earlier Thursday, Mowry-Housley reached out to Alaina's friends on social media. One of Alaina's suitemates was seeking out the missing college student, the only member of their friend group who, at the time, was unaccounted for. Alaina's Apple Watch had detected her last known location as the dance floor of the bar, which was hosting a country night attended by many Pepperdine University students. Alaina was a freshman at the Malibu university.