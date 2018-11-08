On Wednesday, a shooter opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., killing a reported 12 people. Journalist Adam Housley and former Sister, Sister star Tamera Mowry-Housley's niece was one of the victims.
In a statement made Thursday, Mowry-Housley said:
"Our hearts are broken. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."
Now, former Fox News correspondent Housley has opened up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about the slain 18-year-old, whom Housley told ET was also his goddaughter.
"She was an incredible, beautiful girl who didn't hurt anybody, and was excited to go to Italy for a program overseas. Senseless, man, just senseless," he said to ET's Kevin Frazier. "She was a good girl. She was a good girl. Really good girl."
Earlier Thursday, Mowry-Housley reached out to Alaina's friends on social media. One of Alaina's suitemates was seeking out the missing college student, the only member of their friend group who, at the time, was unaccounted for. Alaina's Apple Watch had detected her last known location as the dance floor of the bar, which was hosting a country night attended by many Pepperdine University students. Alaina was a freshman at the Malibu university.
